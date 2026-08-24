“USDA announced weekly export inspections on Monday morning. For the week ending Aug 20, the inspection total was below trade estimates at 1.296 MMt (51.1 MB). Despite the softer number, this week’s total was still one of the strongest mid-August totals on record. Total exports total 3.293 BB for the marketing year, with the USDA target at 3.400 BB,” Brill said.
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