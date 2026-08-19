Plagued by years of drought that’s decimated pastures and hay supplies, America’s cow herd is at its smallest in 7 years.
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Farmers are choosing not to plant their fields to cash crops that require high dollar inputs and bring ever smaller returns. Instead, they’re seeding the land back to the plants that grew before settlers began to turn dirt with plows.
Raised in small town South Dakota, Janelle is enjoying her time as editor of Tri-State Neighbor and Midwest Messenger while raising kids, chickens and no till vegetables in central Sioux Falls. Reach her at janelle.atyeo@lee.net.