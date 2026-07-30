People are also reading…
Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn price action is 1 to 2 cents higher so far on Thursday morning. Futures gave back the bounce from Tuesday, with contracts closing the Wednesday session down 2 to 9 ½ cents, led by the nearbys. Open interest was up 15,562 contracts, implying some new short interest.” Bryant Sanderson at CHS Hedging said, “Futures pulled back yesterday on better rain chances this week for much of the corn belt and appeared poised to continue to be lower today but the strength in wheat seems to be holding corn up for now.”