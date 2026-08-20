Harvest gets closer with each passing week, and the story of this season remains the same: Massive precipitation events in some areas and too little in others.
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Harvest gets closer with each passing week, and the story of this season remains the same: Massive precipitation events in some areas and too little in others.
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As August rolls on, the anticipation of harvest builds with each week. Farmers see the sunsets creeping earlier and crops moving closer to the…
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. — Water quality is driving state agriculture funding decisions and political campaigns this year.
Harvest is coming. Farmers are counting down the days.
Editor’s note: The following was written by Chad E. Hart, Iowa State University Extension economist, for the July Ag Decision Maker newsletter.
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