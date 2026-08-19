A new statewide study maps Wisconsin’s licensed meat establishments against its pasture landscape. The research found that 26 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties have no inspected red-meat slaughter facility, creating barriers for livestock farmers seeking to participate in local commercial markets. The Driftless Region is particularly underserved.
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Michael Fields Agricultural Institute is a non-profit organization that has been cultivating resiliency through research, education, and policy work since 1984. With a broad coalition of public and private partners, the institute supports farmers, food systems and communities in the Upper Midwest and beyond through a range of programs and initiatives. Visit michaelfields.org for more information.