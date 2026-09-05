Members of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection's Something Special from Wisconsin program recently placed first in all categories, including Best of Show, at the 2026 Wisconsin State Fair Grand Champion Eats and Treats competition.
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