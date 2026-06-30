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“Corn futures are trading modestly higher this morning as traders position ahead of USDA’s Grain Stocks and Planted Acreage reports,” Total Farm Marketing said. “July corn is up 1-1/4 cents at $4.03-1/4, while December corn is 1/4 cent higher at $4.30-1/4. CFTC data showed managed money added another 23,264 contracts to its net short position in corn futures and options during the week ending June 23. The increase was driven by new short selling, with outright short positions rising by 37,052 contracts.”