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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn price action is showing contracts within a penny of unchanged across the nearby contracts. Futures posted losses of 1 to 2 ¾ cents in the front months, with deferred contracts steady to ¾ cent higher. Open interest was down 11,175 contracts on Wednesday, mostly in the July contract. July options expire on Friday, with FND on Monday.” The Hightower Report said, “The USDA quarterly stocks and acreage report is still 5 days away and private forecasters are not yet sounding the alarm on the shift in the Midwest weather pattern to hotter and drier conditions since soil moisture is very adequate heading into early July. Furthermore, another shot of significant precipitation is on tap through early next week across Kansas, Missouri and the southern halves of Indiana and Illinois.”