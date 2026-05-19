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“Prices were steady to $.02 lower in choppy 2-sided trade. Spreads also weakened. Resistance for July-26 is at its double top at $4.87 ½ while resistance for Dec-26 is at $5.06 ½. No date has been set for the U.S. Senate to vote on E-15. Plantings advanced 19% to 76%, matching the YA pace while ahead of the 5-year average of 70%. Plantings were in line with expectations. Emergence at 39% is below YA at 47% and just above the 5-year average of 37%. I’d expect our first crop ratings next week. U.S. corn is competitively priced with Brazil thru the end of summer while ranging from $10-$15 ton above Argentina. U.S. corn is also roughly $100 per ton below China prices, near the long-term average. Historically when this gap expands to $150 or more, U.S sales to China take off. This differential is something that will be closely monitored by the trade,” according to Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.