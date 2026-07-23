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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn price action is extending the rally, with contracts up another 2 to 3 cents on Thursday morning. Futures rallied 8 to 9 1/2 cents into the Wednesday close, holding within 2 cents of the intraday highs across most contracts. Deferred contracts were fractionally to 4 ½ cents higher. Open interest was up another 6,945 contracts on Wednesday, implying new buying interest. Spillover support from wheat was supportive.” Kevin Stockard at CHS Hedging said, “Coceral says EU grain production could fall by 9% from last year, due to extreme heat and drought.”