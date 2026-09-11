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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn price action is down 4 to 5 cents so far on Friday morning as traders pull back ahead of the USDA reports. Futures close Thursday with gains of 5 to 7 cents across the board. There were 163 deliveries issued against September futures overnight. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 6 cents at $4.87.” Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “The corn market will also be watching Friday’s September FSA acreage data, with current expectations near 88.6 million harvested acres. An increase in corn acreage could offset part of any yield reduction and keep 2026/27 carryout relatively comfortable.”