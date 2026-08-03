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ADM Investor Services said, “Sept-26 and Dec-26 are both $.02 ¼ lower at $4.38 ½ and $4.61 ¾ respectively. Both fell to 3-week lows overnight. Despite last week’s weakness, Dec-26 closed the month up $.28 bu., its best performance for the month since 2012. December corn closed higher in the month of July only 3 of the past 10 years.” Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “AgRural estimate the Brazilian second crop corn at 69% harvested in the center south region. The second crop is estimated at 110.5 MMT, with the total crop at142.8 MMT for 2025/26.”