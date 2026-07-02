Corn price action is 2 to 4 1/2 cents higher so far on Thursday morning, according to Barchart.com.
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Corn price action is 2 to 4 1/2 cents higher so far on Thursday morning, according to Barchart.com.
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“The USDA Planted Acreage Report stated that planted corn acreage was at 95.34 million acres. This total was slightly above market expectation…
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