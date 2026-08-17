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“In France, the drought earlier this year could reportedly cut the anticipated maize crop in half which would bring it to the lowest level of production since 1976. There were issues with drought in other European countries as well, and output from the EU is expected to be the lowest in decades. This should bring more business to the U.S. as both Russia and Ukraine struggle to export their grain amid the war,” Brill said. “USDA announced weekly corn export inspections this morning. For the week ending Aug. 13, U.S. exporters shipped 1.911 MMT (75.2 mb) of corn. This was above market expectation and well above last week.”