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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn is showing very little price movement so far on Tuesday morning, with contracts fractionally lower. Futures closed out the Monday session with contracts down ¾ to a penny higher across the board. Open interest was down 15,180 contracts on Monday, with much of that due to a roll out of September.” Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “Monday’s Crop Progress report showed 94% of the U.S. corn crop silking as of August 9, with 61% in the dough stage, 6 percentage points ahead of the five-year average. The crop was also 16% dented, while condition ratings held steady at 61% good to excellent.”