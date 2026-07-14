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The Hightower Report said, “The market was unable to climb back higher on the day and ended a couple of cents lower. Part of the pressure came from CONAB’s updated estimate for Brazil total corn production this morning coming in at 141.73 million tons, up from 140.46 last month and up from 140.4 expected. The safrinha crop was also increased to 109.43 million tons, up from 107.87 last month.” ADM Investor Services said, “After a few delays, Brazil’s energy council formally approved increasing the mandatory ethanol blend 2% to 32% for a 180-day period. The last increase in Aug-25 raised it 3% to 30%. US corn exports should continue to hold up well as Brazil uses an increasing share of their crop domestically.”