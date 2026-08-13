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“Corn futures are trading slightly lower this morning as the market gives back a portion of yesterday’s post-WASDE gains,” Lucas said.
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“Corn futures are trading slightly lower this morning as the market gives back a portion of yesterday’s post-WASDE gains,” Lucas said.
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“Dec-26 futures were up $.20 ¼ closing near session highs. Next resistance is the July high at $4.92. FSA data released 1 hour after the USDA …
The USDA’s state grain bids report for Tuesday showed that prices across the reporting area were generally flat to slightly lower, with notabl…
Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn is showing very little price movement so far on Tuesday morning, with contracts fractionally lowe…
“Volatility will likely be high with CONAB’s monthly update this morning and also USDA supply and demand and FSA acreage data. CONAB is expect…
The Hightower Report said, “The market was unable to climb back higher on the day and ended a couple of cents lower. Part of the pressure came…
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