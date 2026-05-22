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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn price action is unchanged across the front months so far on Friday morning. Futures were down 1 ¾ to 4 ¼ cents across the board on Thursday, as pressure pushed the market lower into the close. Preliminary open interest was down 8,417 contracts, implying modest long liquidation.” Matthew Lucas at Total Farm Marketing said, “National Weather Service 8-to-14-day forecasts are calling for much of the Corn Belt to see warmer- and wetter-than-normal conditions. With corn planting now roughly 75% complete, the market is beginning to shift its focus toward weather, and current forecasts are generally favorable for crop development.”