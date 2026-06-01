“The spring class led the wheat complex to the downside today, likely due to storms over the weekend in the northern plains and Canadian prairies. Parts of these areas received heavy rains, boosting soil moisture reserves and easing drought stress. In the July contract, Chicago fell 1-3/4 cents to 608-3/4, Kansas City declined 2-3/4 cents to 647, and MIAX dropped 11-3/4 cents to 652,” John Heinberg of Total Farm Marketing said.
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