A coalition of corn organizations and commodity groups hosted a listening session in Texas Thursday about competition issues in the fertilizer market. National Corn Growers Association President Jed Bower said that the “NCGA is committed to eliminating the factors that keep fertilizer prices at near-record highs. For example, we are working to address the lack of competition in the U.S. marketplace, and we are supporting efforts to insert transparency and new suppliers into the market through legislation like the Fertilizer Transparency Act, Fertilizer Research Act and the Homegrown Fertilizer Act.
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