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Nick Paumen at CHS Hedging said, “Yesterday’s storms had reports of tornadoes touching down in east-central Illinois, one in southwest Wisconsin, and one in western Indiana. Today there are heat advisories across most of Texas and southern Oklahoma. Forecasts for the final weeks of June continue to call for below normal temps across the majority of the corn, soybeans, and spring wheat acres. Along with that, above normal precipitation is expected as well with corn acres seeing 142% of normal rain, soybeans 147%, winter wheat 117%, and spring wheat 105%"