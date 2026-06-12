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Chad Pater at CHS Hedging said, “NOAA has confirmed that the global climate has shifted into an El Niño pattern, a phenomenon that typically brings more favorable weather conditions for row crops in the U.S.”
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Chad Pater at CHS Hedging said, “NOAA has confirmed that the global climate has shifted into an El Niño pattern, a phenomenon that typically brings more favorable weather conditions for row crops in the U.S.”
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