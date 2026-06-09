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Raised in small town South Dakota, Janelle is enjoying her time as editor of Tri-State Neighbor and Midwest Messenger while raising kids, chickens and no till vegetables in central Sioux Falls. Reach her at janelle.atyeo@lee.net.
At her kitchen table, Lois Regehr looks through a photo book of family sheep show photos from the 1990s. The family has been showing sheep for generations. Now Regehr’s great-grandchildren are involved.