Young patients at the hospital in Jefferson County have something to look forward to after Marley Rosener put her heart and hands to larger service for this year’s 4-H Citizenship project. She donated 20 “buckets of smiles” to the Jefferson Community Health and Life.
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Reporter Kristen Sindelar has loved agriculture her entire life, coming from a diversified farm with three generations working side-by-side in northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at Kristen.Sindelar@midwestmessenger.com.