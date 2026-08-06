Cake decorating has always been about more than frosting to me. It is connected to family, creativity, confidence and skills that carry far beyond the fairgrounds.
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Cake decorating has always been about more than frosting to me. It is connected to family, creativity, confidence and skills that carry far beyond the fairgrounds.
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