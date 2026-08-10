Eleven days of star-studded singers and local bands, live demonstrations that will both entertain and educate, livestock shows of nearly every species and breed, thrilling carnival rides and hands-on activities, and enticing foods to satisfy any sweet tooth and savory palette.
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Reporter Kristen Sindelar has loved agriculture her entire life, coming from a diversified farm with three generations working side-by-side in northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at Kristen.Sindelar@midwestmessenger.com.