The Friesian breed of horses is known for its color, its hair and its docility.
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Horse Breeds
The Paso Fino is a breed of horse known for its beauty and its smooth ride.
“You can ride very comfortably, without feeling the effects of sitting in the saddle for miles and miles.”
“I can talk my horses into danged near anything, so disposition is a big thing.”
The American Paint Horse sticks out in a crowd. The horse is known for the white markings on its coat, and no horse has the same marking as another.
Standing less than 46 inches tall and weighing on average 400-450 pounds, Shetlands are diminutive but full of character.
The mustang is North America’s original horse.
The Appaloosa horse breed is best known for its colorful spotted coats.
Thoroughbreds are the king of the racetrack.
The most popular horse breed in the world is the American quarter horse.
Morgan horses are known for their love of people. The breed is loyal, tireless, athletic, intelligent and versatile.
Meet a Nebraska horse trainer who's amazed by her Arabians.
“When I go out to the pasture, they all follow me around. They’ve been referred to as my herd of dogs.”
Freelance writer Ruth Nicolaus loves the Great Plains and its people. She lives in eastern Nebraska. Reach her at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.