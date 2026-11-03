"Beans ended the day slightly lower with weakness in meal weighing on beans. Bean oil remains near a 4-month low. Another small flash sale of a couple cargoes of beans to unknown this morning, once again not enough to spark a market reaction," according to The Hightower Report.
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