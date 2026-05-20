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“Grain markets are facing pressure this morning as the market grows uneasy over China’s failure to confirm the Trump administration’s assertion that Beijing had committed to purchasing at least $17 billion annually in U.S. agricultural products through 2028, in addition to its existing soybean purchase commitments,” Matthew Lucas of Total Farm Marketing said. “China’s Ministry of Commerce stated Wednesday the two countries had only established a “guiding target” to increase agricultural trade, making no mention of the previously cited $17 billion figure. However, should the White House comments ultimately prove accurate and China resume meaningful corn purchases from the United States, it would mark a notable shift following nearly two years of subdued Chinese import demand according to USDA data.”