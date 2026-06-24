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A Kansas town has donated 400,000 bushels of grain sorghum to Food for Peace, a foreign food aid program that has Kansas roots, but operates within the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The program’s concept was developed by Cheyenne County farmer Peter O'Brien. While Kansas lawmakers in Congress are pushing to make the program's transfer to the USDA permanent under the farm bill, the White House has proposed eliminating the program, creating a conflict with congressional efforts to protect it, according to The Topeka Capital-Journal.