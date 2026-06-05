Bloomberg said, “Global food prices remained near the highest level in more than three years, after a drop in the cost of palm and soy oils countered disruptions to key agricultural input flows from the Iran war.
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Bloomberg said, “Global food prices remained near the highest level in more than three years, after a drop in the cost of palm and soy oils countered disruptions to key agricultural input flows from the Iran war.
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