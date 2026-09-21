“Today’s export inspections report was decent for soybeans with inspections totaling 27.9 million bushels for the week ending Sept. 17. Total inspections are now at 62 mb, which is up 2% from the previous year at this time, but are running slightly behind the pace the USDA has set for expectations,” Brandon Doherty of Total Farm Marketing said.
kAm“(66<6?5 C2:?D H6C6 962GJ 24C@DD E96 ?@CE96C? 2?5 46?EC2= |:5H6DE[ D=@H:?8 4C@A >2EFC2E:@? 2?5 56=2J:?8 92CG6DE 24E:G:E:6D] $@>6 =2E6 H66<6?5 C2:?D :? E96 $] A=2:?D[ @E96CH:D6 9@E^5CJ :? E96 $] |:5H6DE 2?5 s6=E2 C68:@? H:E9 H:56DAC625 `__Z 568C66 C625:?8D] sCJ6C 24C@DD E96 r6?EC2= |:5H6DE 2?5 vC62E {2<6D C68:@? E9:D H66< H:E9 C2:?D 72G@C:?8 E96 72C H6DE6C? 2?5 62DE6C? 4@C? 36=E[” |2C< $@56C36C8 @7 ps| x?G6DE@C $6CG:46D D2:5]k^Am