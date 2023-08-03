2 large russet potatoes
1 T. olive oil
1/4 tsp. each salt and pepper
1 bunch radishes, sliced
1 bunch Italian parsley, chopped
3 scallions, sliced at a diagonal
1/2 C. bacon bits
1 T. capers
1 T. olive oil
2 tsp. red wine vinegar
1 T. whole grain mustard
1/4 tsp. salt and pepper
Preheat oven to 425°. Dice potatoes, leaving skin on, into 3/4-inch cubes. Toss with olive oil, salt and pepper and bake in a single layer for 40 minutes, tossing potatoes halfway through. Let cool.
Place the radishes, parsley, scallions, bacon bits, and capers in a bowl and toss with the potatoes. Drizzle with olive oil, vinegar, mustard and salt and pepper to taste. Toss well and serve in a bowl or over a bed of baby spinach or arugula.