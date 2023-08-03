2 1/2 to 3 lbs. potatoes (5 large, or 8-9 medium), unpeeled
8 hard-boiled eggs, peeled
1 onion, finely chopped (about 1/2 C.)
3 pickle spears, chopped (about 2/3 C.)
1/2 C. mayonnaise
1/2 C. Miracle Whip salad dressing
3 T. liquid from dill pickle jar
2 T. prepared yellow mustard
1/4 tsp. garlic salt
1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
Place potatoes in a stockpot, add water to cover and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium high and cook 12 to 15 minutes, or until a knife can easily pierce the potatoes, but they’re still firm. Pour off the hot water and add cold water to help cool down the potatoes.
Roughly chop six of the eggs, saving two for garnish. Add the chopped egg to a large mixing bowl. Add the onion and chopped pickles.
In a small mixing bowl, using a whisk, combine the mayonnaise, Miracle Whip, dill pickle liquid, yellow mustard, salt and pepper. Whisk well to combine; set aside.
Remove the cooled potatoes from the pot of water. With a paring knife, remove the potato peels. Cut into small cubes and add to the other ingredients. With a wooden spoon, gently toss the salad ingredients to mix. Add the dressing mixture and gently toss again to coat.
Transfer to a serving bowl. Slice two eggs and arrange them around the salad to garnish. Cover and refrigerate at least 3 hours before serving.