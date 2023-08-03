Many things say summer in the Midwest, and near the top of the list has to be potato salad.

This treat is a staple of summer picnics and lunches around the kitchen table. Many potato salad recipes are passed down from generation to generation, and each is unique in its own way.

Do you use mustard or mayonnaise? Are the onion pieces small or large? How big are the pieces of potato? Creamy dressing or something more dry? Everyone has their own preference.

There are a wide variety of recipes available for those looking to try something new.