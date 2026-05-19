People are also reading…
This week, we worked on moving cows to pasture, tore up the lots they were in and planted our silage corn. We received 1 inch of rain Saturday night and another 0.5 inch tonight should get that corn out of the ground. There was a lot of replanting going on around here this week. I have not seen any of ours needing that. South and east of here saw some rough storms again this week, and there has been some hail — hopefully not enough to hurt the soybeans. When it dries off, I’m sure chopping and haying cover crops will start.