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We got a couple shots of rain this week. An unexpected overnight shower the beginning of the week with cooler temperatures made beans not work for a day. Then Thursday we had an all-day rain that kept us out of the field until Saturday. We ran corn on Saturday and back to beans on Sunday. Having some moisture back in the beans is appreciated and just seems to make things work better. We have about three or four days of beans left. Also started seeding rye this week. Pastures have been holding up well. Hopefully spring cows can stay out until we’re done harvesting.