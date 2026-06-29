People are also reading…
This has been a fast-paced week of bean spraying. Beans are starting to take off, so hopefully they will all be to canopy soon. Staying ahead of the waterhemp has been challenging. Corn looks good.
E-edition PLUS unlimited articles & videos
Personalized news alerts with our mobile app
*FREE access to newspapers.com archives
Hundreds of games, puzzles & comics online
*Refers to the latest 2 years of agupdate.com stories. Cancel anytime.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.