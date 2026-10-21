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Last week we made good progress on soybean harvest despite some rain showers. We worked on a few repairs while we waited for fields to dry out on Thursday and Friday. We are optimistic we can wrap up soybeans this week. I have heard reports from some farmers that their aerial/drone-applied cover crops have been doing very well this fall thanks to the September rains. The September rains also seemed to have produced a bumper crop of mosquitoes, so I am quite happy to have had a frost this past weekend.