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The week of cool temperatures has not been helpful. Low temperature on May 20 was 38 degrees. Many no-till soybean fields continue to struggle with emergence. The forecast for a week of consistently warm temperatures should get the beans out of the ground if they are still viable. This past week there was no field work as the fields were too wet. By the end of the week, fields had dried off enough to get out and scout for crop emergence, do stand counts and evaluate weed pressure. Postemergence spraying will start with the warm up in temps and drying of the fields.