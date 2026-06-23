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The corn has grown to shade the ground between the rows. The soybeans are recovering from the post herbicide spray application. Rainfall las week was 0.2 of an inch early in the week. There was rain forecasted for June 21 but it did not happen. The oats are progressing quickly this year, starting to turn color. This past week of mild temperatures with highs in the 70s should be beneficial as the heads fill out. This week I will work on getting the combine ready for oat harvest and final cleaning and preparation of the grain bin for oat storage.