We noticed a mysterious creature swimming in the retention pond near our townhome in Wildwood Highlands, our 55-plus community in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. It was too small to be a beaver. It took several days of watching to realize it was a muskrat. Further observation revealed there are two of them.
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John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He is the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him, or write to W172 N7735, #932, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051.