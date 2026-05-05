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Wayne Koehler grows corn and soybeans in Charles City with his wife of 35 years, Lisa. He has also been raising oats, and this year will be growing 65 acres of food-grade oats after buying into a farmer-owned oat milling plant in Albert Lea, Minnesota. “We look forward to that challenge,” he said. “The hope is we’ll be increasing our acres of oats and the goal would be to get to a three-crop rotation. We need to get some dedicated oat storage before harvest.” With the oats, he sometimes plants a clover cover crop that will take off and grow after the oats are harvested. He has transitioned to mostly no-till. The Koehlers have three adult children and are expecting their first grandchild in June.