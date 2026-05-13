People are also reading…
Most of the corn and soybean planting in my area was completed last week. The early-planted corn is emerging. Too many cold days with strong winds and low humidity after the last rain on April 27 has made it difficult for some early-planted soybeans that are struggling to push through crusted soil. The topsoil moisture has really dried out from the winds every day — even the no-till fields. Rye cover crop is a challenge as the temperatures have been too cold to terminate if you missed the small window of warmer days around April 22. The rye that has not been terminated is taking the soil moisture and leaving dry soil to plant in. A soaking rain is much needed for germination, emergence and herbicide activation.