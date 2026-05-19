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The warmer temperatures really helped the emergence of the later-planted corn and soybeans. Some replanting or interseeding of early-planted soybeans was done last week. The crop insurance adjuster noted several replant claims of both soybeans and corn around the area. Field borders are showing weed pressure as the temps warm up with the lack of rainfall to activate preemerge herbicides. We did finally get a nice 1-inch rain on May 15 and more on May 17. The oats are growing well and seem unaffected by the stretch of cool weather before the recent warm up.