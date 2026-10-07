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We picked up eight-tenths of an inch of rain this week, which helped but also complicated harvest — I combined 35 bushels of beans Friday afternoon and found more mold and nastiness in the combine tank than I've seen in my entire farming career. We're going to need a lot of wind and heat to dry things out properly. Conditions like last year's — when beans dried down to 8 to 10% naturally — are looking pretty good in hindsight compared to what we're dealing with now. The real news this week is that Lobe Rangers was featured in Atmos magazine and appeared on a farmer panel at the Des Moines Waterworks Water Academy.