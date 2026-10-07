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What a wet September! I received 9.65 inches of rain at my house between Sept. 1 and Oct. 1. Our last rain provided over 2 inches in one shot, which certainly was not needed. I did have a unique opportunity to fly over my fields this weekend and visually see if there was any standing water out in the fields. I am happy to report that our fields did not have much of any left on the surface. I anticipate starting soybean harvest mid-week. Our combines are ready to go, but I do have a few adjustments. I have heard some neighbors talk about purple stain and moldy beans in the top pods of the plant and corn ears sprouting, but fortunately I have not located any in our fields.