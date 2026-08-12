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Crops continue to develop. We have had heavy dew and even fog several mornings this past week. We received another 0.8 to 1 inch of rain during the week but did not receive any of the strong storms or damage that other parts of the state received. I have heard multiple people discussing pollination issues in their corn. I went and did a small sampling in our fields, and our pollination did not seem to have any issues, and the ears I looked at were pollinated out to the tip. As of right now, I think our crop is shaping up to be fairly solid this fall. Dad and I were able to enjoy the Iowa Corn 350 in Newton this past weekend.