On a recent Saturday morning, my wife and I had run a few errands when she reminded me she had been given a gift card for a new business. Neither of us were familiar with the place but gathered from the name that they sold cookies.
Featured
E-edition PLUS unlimited articles & videos
Personalized news alerts with our mobile app
*FREE access to newspapers.com archives
Hundreds of games, puzzles & comics online
*Refers to the latest 2 years of agupdate.com stories. Cancel anytime.
On a recent Saturday morning, my wife and I had run a few errands when she reminded me she had been given a gift card for a new business. Neither of us were familiar with the place but gathered from the name that they sold cookies.
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Afew months ago, I was at my brother’s farm for a quick visit. Rudi, my German Shepherd, and I were enjoying the warm, sunny spring day by goi…
Years ago, on an airplane, I found myself in conversation with a business executive from Texas Instruments. He was generous enough to share hi…
God made a wise decision when He decided females would serve as mothers. Men generally just can’t do mommy things as well as mommies.
I have a quarterly project with Rudi, my 3-year-old, wonderful German Shepherd. We take a bag while walking so we can collect garbage.
Editor’s note: This column was originally published July 19, 2000.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.