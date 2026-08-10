Editor’s note: This column was originally published February 17, 1997. We’re running it now in honor of all the hard work that has gone into county fairs this summer and as a guide as you plan for next year.
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Editor’s note: This column was originally published February 17, 1997. We’re running it now in honor of all the hard work that has gone into county fairs this summer and as a guide as you plan for next year.
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In America, we can always count on exceptional summertime fairs across the Midwest. These fairs display the best that our industry has to offe…
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